Formula 1: final warning for Ferrari cheaters

Lukas Gorys 1.8 Because of a cheating, Ferrari had to build a new engine over the winter. However, this does not get the red off the mark.

Lukas Gorys 2.8 Ferrari was illegally racing in some races in 2019.

Getty Images 3.8 Team boss Mattia Binotti always said: “We are clean!”







Getty Images 7.8 The pink Racing Point Mercedes is fast and reliable. This car has to be tracked in 2020.

Getty Images 8.8 Team boss Otmar Szafnauer is convinced that they can even beat Ferrari.

You can turn it the way you want: Ferrari was illegally racing in some races in 2019. The only six-line FIA ​​report on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (in the middle of the coronavirus vortex) was now the last warning to the team with almost 1,000 Formula 1 races! The world association had examined the car closely after the season. It was found that more fuel than allowed was injected. By manipulating the measurement signal for the flow rate.

The fine of 50,000 euros was a joke

When Ferrari gave the FIA ​​incorrect information about the fuel level at the final in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc was allowed to keep his 3rd place. But Ferrari had to pay 50,000 euros. The competition from Red Bull, Mercedes and Honda (which put hundreds of millions in the development of the engine) raged – as now after the harmless, even scandalous judgment.

Red millions for new fuel

Because Ferrari just had to undertake as a “punishment” to support the FIA ​​in many ways over the next few years. As in the research of sustainable fuels to reduce CO2 emissions. Which will indirectly cost Ferrari millions. But better than a kick!

New engine – too weak?

But cheating, to put it harmlessly, practically forced Ferrari to build a new engine over the winter. And it performed much better in the six-day tests! Before that, after the summer break, you suddenly had 50 horsepower on the straights. And could celebrate three victories.

Ferrari-Binotto: “We are clean!”

When the FIA ​​issued new guidelines several times and the Reds no longer had a rocket at the start, Max Verstappen publicly said: “This is what happens when you stop cheating!” The Dutchman was outlawed in Italy and is now rehabilitated. And team boss Mattia Binotto is stupid: He repeatedly demanded «that the rivals should finally make a protest against the Ferrari engine. We are clean! » Well …

Constipation «driving error» ….

In the tests, Max Verstappen made a “driving mistake” three times with the Red Bull Honda in the last hour, so as not to set the best time! He remains Hamilton’s great World Cup opponent in the Mercedes. However, the silver arrows complained about too many engine problems – especially with the oil pressure.

Optimism gone in Hinwil

And Alfa-Sauber, who lost half a day of testing due to a Giovinazzi crash, could now (like Haas) be a victim of the new Ferrari engine. The great optimism is gone in Hinwil. The new power source from Italy is already a bit disparagingly referred to as an air howl. Mercedes, Honda and even Renault are doing much better there.

Pink car chases the podium!

The car to watch in 2020 is the pink Racing Point Mercedes with Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll. The silver arrow copy from 2019 turned out to be fast and reliable in Barcelona. The rivals rage about the allowed “trick” with the purchased parts such as engine, transmission, hydraulics and the suspensions. Only the exchange of detailed drawings is prohibited.