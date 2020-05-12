Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel leaves Ferrari at the end of the season, according to media reports

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel leaves Ferrari at the end of the year, according to consistent media reports. This is reported by the “Bild” newspaper, the magazine “Auto, Motor und Sport” and the portal “Motorsport-Total.com”. Accordingly, the 32-year-old will not renew his contract with Scuderia and will leave the Italians at the end of the season after six years. Neither side could agree on a new contract, the move could be made public on Tuesday. At first there was no confirmation.
The past few years have been disappointing for Vettel. He came to Ferrari in 2015 with the goal of becoming world champion again. However, he usually had no chance against the strong Mercedes, last season Vettel only took fifth place in the World Championship. Even his 22-year-old teammate Charles Leclerc landed in front of him. Leclerc is considered the future of the team, while Vettel is said to have just been offered a contract for another year.
Vettel had recently said in a video conference that there was no deadline for an extension. “Whatever the deal, the team and I will have to feel comfortable with it,” he said. He had won his four World Cup titles between 2010 and 2013 with the Red Bull racing team.
This year Vettel was not even on the track. Due to the corona virus pandemic, all planned races have either been postponed or canceled. The start of the Formula 1 season is currently scheduled for July 5 in Austria.
