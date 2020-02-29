Formula E: Buemi at the foot of the podium in Marrakech – rts.ch – Auto

Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) took fourth place in the Marrakech e-Prix. The Vaudois was unable to join the fight for victory, but he scored good points.

Sixth on the grid, Buemi gained two ranks in the race. He has just scored 27 points in two events, after three zeros at the start of the season and his third liberating place in Mexico two weeks ago.

Buemi finished just ahead of the Italian-born Genevan Edoardo Mortara (Venturi), very regular this season. The two other Swiss drivers in the running, Neel Jani (Porsche) and Nico Müller (Geox Dragon), however, clearly missed a place in the top 10. They still haven’t got a single point under their belt.

Starting from pole position, the Portuguese Antonio Félix da Costa (DS Techeetah) imposed himself in a sovereign way, celebrating his third success in Formula E.

ats / friend