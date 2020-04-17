Formula One boss Chase Carey takes 20 per cent pay cut amid coronavirus pandemic 

Formula One boss Chase Carey has slashed his own salary by 20 per cent as part of a major cost-saving operation in the organisation.

His salary figure is a guarded secret but it is thought to be several million pounds a year.

The London-based company have put half of their 500 F1 staff on furlough this week, it can be revealed.

The coronavirus pinch is being felt along the paddock with British teams Williams and Racing Point following McLaren into furlough.

As well as American chief executive Carey, F1’s motor-racing chief Ross Brawn and 15 directors will take a 20 per cent trim for two months.

Regular staff are said to be disgruntled by their treatment.