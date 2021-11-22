Formula One standings: Lewis Hamilton’s victory in Qatar over Max Verstappen virtually ensures a final-day thriller.

F1 standings: Lewis Hamilton’s victory in Qatar over Max Verstappen virtually ensures a thrilling final day.

Only if Hamilton retires in Saudi Arabia will Verstappen have a chance to win the championship, which means the race in Abu Dhabi will almost certainly come down to the wire.

The royal visit of David Beckham will be remembered more than the sleepy action on the track at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

This was the polar opposite of the race in Brazil, which was so boring that winner Lewis Hamilton admitted to feeling lonely at the front of the field as he pounded out his 102nd career win.

Hamilton’s victory was notable only for bringing the total number of circuits conquered to 30, as well as for cutting the championship lead to eight points over second-placed Max Verstappen with two races remaining.

Fernando Alonso spiced up the evening by driving his Alpine to third, his first podium since Budapest in 2014.

Following Michael Schumacher in 2012 and Nigel Mansell in 1994, Alonso became the third driver in modern history to spray champagne (or the non-alcoholic equivalent in Qatar’s case) in his forties.

Alonso, who was named driver of the day, said, “Finally, we got it.”

“We came within a whisker of winning a couple of races.

I’m overjoyed for the group.

They are deserving of it.

I’m overjoyed because I’ve been waiting so long for this.”

Aside from Alonso’s appearance, the main attraction was Beckham being escorted around the grid before the race.

Martin Brundle, the grid walk’s grand marshal, had been warned not to approach Qatar’s most famous poster boy, who was being guarded by the organizers in accordance with what appeared to be the strictest royal protocols.

At the very least, the situation provided the Sky cameras with the close-up shot they were looking for.

The crow’s feet that encircle the eyes of the elderly have rarely looked so well-kept.

Alonso’s victory was aided by the virtual safety car’s late intervention with three laps to go, which slowed Red Bull’s Sergio Perez’s charge for the podium.

Verstappen was also able to get a new set of tyres as a result of the safety car being activated, giving him an extra point for the fastest lap.

After a five-race grid penalty for ignoring double, he started the day in seventh place.

