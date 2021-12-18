For’returning from France a day late after collecting his mother,’ Aubameyang was benched in Arsenal’s win over Southampton.

For’returning from France a day late after collecting his mother,’ Aubameyang was dropped from Arsenal’s win over Southampton.

Before being cut from the Arsenal squad, Pierre-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG flew to France to see his sick mother.

On the condition that he return on Wednesday, the club captain was given permission to travel abroad on Tuesday.

However, according to the Athletic, the Gabon striker returned to North London on Thursday morning, a decision that irritated Gunners management.

The move was complicated further by a misunderstanding of Covid-19 testing protocols, which prevented Auba from returning to training until he returned a negative PCR test.

The 32-year-old was left out of the 3-0 win over Southampton’s matchday squad.

“Unfortunately (this was) due to a disciplinary breach,” a furious Mikel Arteta explained last week.

“I think we’ve been very clear that there are some non-negotiables in the team that we’ve established as a club, and he’s not involved today.”

Aubameyang has missed games in the past to be with his mother, who has been battling ‘health issues’ this season.

Last Tuesday, he planned to fly to France to pick her up and bring her back to England, which Arsenal approved of.

