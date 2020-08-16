Foster emerges as shock Chelsea, Everton transfer target

Who doesn’t like Ben Foster? A lovely man and a brilliant goalkeeper.

Chelsea and Everton are both reportedly keen to keep the 37-year-old in the Premier League as they look to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Frank Lampard is desperate to find a suitable option in goal for Chelsea, after a terrible season between the sticks for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Foster may not be a long term option for the Blues, but is a young buck compared to current No.1 Willy Caballero, who turns 39 in September.

The report of Chelsea’s interest in Foster may seem a little far-fetched, but not beyond the realms of possibility. However, The Sun go on to lose all credibility by suggesting Lampard is also interested in offering Joe Hart a deal. Come on, guys.

Foster is also shortlisted at Everton by Carlo Ancelotti who wants some competition for Jordan Pickford, who has endured a tough season at Goodison Park.