Four schools are rumored to be in contention for Arch Manning’s services.

Four schools are rumored to be in the running for Arch Manning’s services.

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback prospect in the 2023 class and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is said to have ruled out one major program earlier this year.

Clemson, which hosted Arch Manning on a visit last year, has been aggressive in its pursuit of the top quarterback prospect.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have reportedly been removed from the consideration list for Arch Manning.

The news was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports:

With Clemson out of the picture, four schools are rumored to be in the running for the top quarterback prospect.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas are the four schools involved.

Some new schools, such as Ohio State and Florida, are attempting to join the fray.

However, it would be surprising if Arch Manning chose a school other than Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, or Texas at this point.

The Crimson Tide may be the favorite.

During his appearance on Monday Night Football this past fall, Nick Saban made a not-so-subtle pitch to Peyton and Eli Manning.

4 Schools Are Rumored To Be Leading For Arch Manning

