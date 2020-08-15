Frampton vs Traynor LIVE RESULTS: Stream FREE, TV channel, UK start time, undercard for TONIGHT’S fight

CARL FRAMPTON is back in the ring TONIGHT.

The Northern Irishman,33, was set to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO super-featherweight title on June 13 but the fight has been postponed until November due to the global pandemic.

REFEREE WAVES IT OFF IN THE TENTH

Conlan landed some brutal body shots, Takoucht sagged, gloves went down, a brilliant left hook and right club sent Takoucht falling all over the place.

The ref ran in and ended the punishment.

IT’S ALL OVER – UNBELIEVBLE SCENES – CONLAN GETS THE KO!!!

ROUND TEN

Conlan seems content to outbox Takoucht for the remainder.

Can he land that bog body shot, without getting DQ’d?!

ROUND TEN

We repeat.

ROUND TEN.

HE’S STILL IN THERE!

Takoucht is looking for the big body shots now.

He’s even landing too.

Gumshield out, pause in play.

ROUND NINE

It will be some achievement if Takoucht manages to go the distance here.

Decent effort from the Frenchman agaisnt a far superior skilled boxer.

NAUGHTY BOY TONIGHT

WELL, WELL, WELL

Takoucht might have even WON that round, would you believe it.

Ok, maybe a 10-10.

INTO ROUND EIGHT

Can Takoucht survive. He still looks hurt.

Only way he wins is by DQ – that’s pretty obvious now.

BRILLIANT BODY SHOT FROM CONLAN!

Takoucht bends over, looked badly hurt, needs to move out of trouble.

Sitting duck.

HERE IS ONE OF THE LOW BLOWS

END OF ROUND SIX

Conlan still well ahead despite the two points off.

But he isn’t throwing body shots, which is how Takoucht would have crumpled we feel.

Hardly surprising though , one more and he will be done for.

ROUND SIX

What a tightrope Conlan is running here. A defeat would be the shock of the night without doubt.

What a setback it would be for his world title aspirations.

INCREDIBLE SCENES PLAYING OUT HERE

Conlan is at serious, SERIOUS risk of being disqualified here for repeated low blows.

He has to change his ENTIRE attack.

ANOTHER POINT OFF FOR CONLAN.

One more will probably see him DQ’d

is he going to get disqualified?!?!

ROUND FIVE

OH DEAR OH DEAR

ANOTHER LOW BLOW

DANGER ZONE

Conlan runs the risk of being DISQUALIFIED here if he carries on raining in the low blows.

There have been a LOT.

Imagine if he lost here on a DQ

AFTER REPEATED WARNINGS, CONLAN DEDUCTED A POINT FOR LOW BLOW NUMBER FIVE

Or is it six?

Or seven?

GOT TO BE A POINT OFF FOR CONLAN HERE!!

ROUND FOUR

Body shots are killing Takoucht here, Conlan bossing it.

TAKOUCHT IS HURT IN THE FOURTH!

BET THE GAFFER DIDN’T LIKE THAT

HEADS BUTTED AT THE END OF THE ROUND!!!

Well that got spicy all of a sudden! Seemed like Conlan started it, for no reason.

Takoucht leant in with his head.

Unsavoury.

FOURTH TIME – CONLAN ESCAPES A POINT OFF AGAIN.

Surely should have had action taken there.