France ends non-professional football

The French Football Federation (FFF) has decreed this Thursday, after the meeting of its Executive Committee, the end of the 2019-20 season in amateur football, in all non-professional categories, due to the current situation of unemployment caused by the coronavirus.

“We made this decision as a necessary condition to beat the coronavirus and it is irreversible for almost all competitions. The Executive Committee has decreed the end of the amateur and district leagues, the National 2 and National 3 leagues and the national championships. futsal, “announced the FFF.

The president of the French federation, Noël Le Graët, explained that the championships will end as they were on March 13, when the temporary stoppage of non-professional leagues was made official, and that the relegation will be limited to a single team per division, with a control also on the amount of promoted teams.

As for the National 1, equivalent to the third division in France, and the women’s first division remain on “temporary suspension” until there is a firm decision on the matter by the FFF. “The possibility of postponing the schedule for these two competitions from June allows to foresee a resumption”, assured the federative entity.

On the other hand, the semifinals and the final of the Women’s Coupe de France, as well as the final of the Men’s Coupe de France, will also be rescheduled soon based on public health conditions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. .