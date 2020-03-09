France v Ireland is AXED as Six Nations loses a third game over coronavirus concerns

France’s Six Nations clash against Ireland has joined England v Italy in being postponed as fears around the coronavirus continue to mount, although Wales v Scotland has been given the green light by RFU chiefs.

Reports in the French media had claimed that federations had held talks on Monday morning, deciding that the last round of games would be moved to October 31. Now the French government says France’s clash against Ireland in Paris will be delayed.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the news on Monday but did not specify a later date for the fixture, which was slated for this Saturday, and would not comment on other postponements. But RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has eased concerns around Wales’ game against Scotland in Cardiff this weekend, saying: ‘I think it looks good, I don’t see any reason why that won’t proceed.’

But while the men’s fixture has been given the go-ahead, the women’s fixture has been called off after one Scottish player tested positive for the virus, with other plays in self-isolation.

On Sunday France banned the gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

It follows the disruption of Ireland’s clash with Italy and England’s trip to face the Italians in Rome. The coronavirus has been disrupting a number of sporting fixtures around the world as the cases continue to rack up, with the Indian Wells tennis tournament also pushed back.

There have been over 110,000 cases of the virus worldwide and more than 3,800 deaths, and there are fears the outbreak could cause a host of events to be shelved or postponed – including the Euros and the Olympics.

England’s last Six Nations game against Italy had already been pushed back, with cases in the country soaring past 7,000, but reports suggested the entire final round could be scrapped too and rescheduled around eight months later.

Six Nations organisers have pledged to ensure that the full programme of matches in the 2020 tournament is completed, once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

As Italy struggles against the rising number of cases in the country, the country’s government have enforced tough measures to combat the spread of the disease.

It decreed that all sporting events must be played in empty stadiums for the next month and has also quarantined 16 million people in the northern provinces.

The fast spread of the virus is making its mark on the world of sport, with the Indian Wells tournament in California being called off after a consulting doctor said: ‘There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size.’

In football, all Serie A games will be played behind closed doors until April 3, with Juventus beating rivals Inter Milan in a high-profile fixture on Sunday without any spectators.

The coronavirus has not yet caused a huge impact on British sport, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden insisting there was not yet a need to cancel events.

‘We are guided by the facts and we are guided by the evidence. At the moment the advice is clear from the chief medical officer: there isn’t a need to cancel such events,’ he said.