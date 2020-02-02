France vs England – Six Nations 2020: RESULT

England suffered a humbling defeat in France in their opening match of the 2020 Six Nations tournament.

Eddie Jones’ men came into the tournament as favourites to win but fell behind to a Vincent Rattez try after seven minutes with captain Charles Ollivon also crossing for a 17-0 half-time score.

Ollivon scored again to stretch the lead after brilliance from the outstanding Antoine Dupont, but England could not mount a comeback despite Jonny May’s brilliant brace.

Sportsmail’s James Ayles provided live Six Nations coverage of France vs England including score, substitutions, injuries and sin bins.

Farrell on BBC One: ‘They scored tries off a couple of our mistakes, we had the ball in our own half too much, we made too many mistakes and they capitalized.

‘They got a foothold, we kind of paused, we had a bit more in the second half but that’s not the way we want to defend.

‘It’s not due to mental fatigue, we were excited to get together and we have to get excited about playing Scotland next week.

‘They were more aggressive from the word go, the second half was a bit better but we left ourselves with too much to do.’

France secure a well-deserved win but England were appalling for all but a few minutes of the second half.

Vincent Rattez and two Charles Ollivon tries secured the win with Ntamack kicking nine points.

Jonny May struck twice but could not salvage anything for England.

Eddie Jones has a lot of work to do. Mainly finding an actual No 8 and a solution at full-back.

England have the penalty, Farrell opts to kick to secure the losing bonus point and with that the game is done.

Dupont makes his first error of the match and hammers the kick over the backline thinking the game is up. It is not. One minute to go.

Even scoring here will not save England, they are toast.

It’s a fine scrum but Heinz for no reason whasoever takes it then gets clattered by Dupont. brilliant tackle.

France scrum under the posts. France just about clear, and are happy to just go through the pods for the remainder. 90 seconds to go.

From the chaos, Farrell bursts clear, then Kruis goes but is held up over the line! So agonisingly close! Scrum England under the sticks. Now or never.

Ntamack departs after a wonderful display and Jalibert is on, two years after his first France cap ended in a serious knee injury.

A complete mess out there, kicks going everywhere except where they are meant to.

Dupont gathers a kick that bounces towards his own line, under pressure from May he throws the calmest pass to Bouthier to clear.

Good exit from France and Dupont kicks clear.

Will Stuart on in the front row for England.

Time running short for England.

Ford hangs a kick up, France can’t claim for a mark but Rattez runs clear.

Teddy Thomas then plays scrum-half for two rucks and absolutely loves it.

Frubank drops a nice kick that bounces over and France overthrow at the line-out.

Cowan-Dickie recovers it and England are building pressure again.

Genge rumbles up but has literally just Heinz for support.

We go wide, Joseph steps inside. Closer.

Heinz eventually spills it, Owens says the ball is unplayable as bodies throw themselves on it. Scrum, blue ball.

We go to another scrum as England realise their area of dominance.

England lucky to escape though as they try and play off the back but Rattez is poised for an intercept he drops.

Another scrum.

Then suddenly the gains come!

What a sensational try from Jonny May!

The ball goes to the backs, Daly chucks it to May on the right wing and he just runs and runs and runs, cuts inside, runs some more and leaves four French defenders on the floor as he crosses under the posts.

Easy kick over from Farrell. England’s dominance is all coming at the scrum now.

England are bossing the scrum now, get the penalty and kick it deep into the French half.

Line-out goes well, England try to spin it back.

Tom Curry gets hammered backwards as the forwards try and make gains that aren’t coming.

Strong scrum from England, France get it out the back, Dupont offloads well but England get it back then Ben Youngs just chucks one into touch.

He is summarily replaced by Willi Heinz.

Elliot Daly misses his kick to touch and back we go for a scrummage.

A quick score from somewhere and England may see a way back now.

Owen Farrell sends his first kick of the day right between the posts.

Individual brilliance from Jonny May to chase a kick, kick it on and ground it. Lovely from the wing.

Woki and Palu on for France, Kruis on for England as Ewels departs.

Twenty-five minutes to go.

Four from four for Romain Ntamack, who is surely up there as the most handsome man in rugby.

Consummate performance all round from France and England have no way back now surely.

Cowan-Dickie and Curry slid in late on Ollivon, which seemed to spark the minor melee.

France get the line-out, Ollivon wins it. Antoine Dupont produces some absolute magic to escape down the blindside, feeds Ollivon and he slides over as he is being tackled.

There is a lot of argey-bargey right in the corner after that, TMO is checking it out.

Owens pulls the captains over to have a word and try and settle things down. He uses the ‘two stars and a wish’ method of praising them then laying into them, which seems to work quite well.

May takes it well in the air but France strip him and win a penalty, as usual.

Shaun Edwards has worked absolute miracles with this defence.

Ludlam, with his big black eye, is on, and Lawes is off.

Natamack needs a lot of treatment for that.

The TMO has passed that as legal but it looks pretty horrid on the replays. Genge is obviously hungry and grabs the legs as Ntamack has already cleared the ball. But on we go.

At least one England player is fired up now.

Ellis Genge on, Joe Marler off.

France take the lineout, it comes to Ntamack and Genge hammers Ntamack but that could be checked. Big boos ring out for that.

Jefferson Poirot is on for France and his first contribution is to poach the ball from Ewels really easily.

Just abysmal from England all over the park.

Big Demba Bamba is also on as France switch their props.

England just about get out of the scrum intact and are back on the French line with the forwards hammering away.. but they lose it yet again. Itoje knocks on and France get the penalty and can escape.

Luke Cowan-Dickie is on to replace Jamie George.

The scrum goes to Jonathan Joseph and he spills it, obviously, with the line right in front of him. But England have the penalty and a five metre scrum is taken. France were at least two metres offside there.

When #England have been nilled at HT in Tests (ever) they have won the game 10 times out of 75.

Historically a 13% chance of them winning now.

But in those 10 they’ve been 3, 3, 6, 5, 3, 3, 3, 3, 5 and 3 points down… not 17. #SixNations #France #England

Right under the posts now and Marler drives forward. England get the penalty for Ollivon offside.. .we are going nowhere and Owens takes us back for the penalty.

A missed opportunity, but they have the chance for points at least now. They take a scrum, dead centre of the pitch. So many options.

A nice line-out steal from Itoje and Daly kicks well.

France mess up the throw and Itoje takes it a metre out!

On the line… Lawes has a go and is repelled…

Unfrotunatley, there are still 40 minutes left to play of this.

England negotiate the first 60 seconds without any significant errors and Furbank can pump it long.

Oh dear. That could not have gone any worse for England. Few if any half of rugby in the Eddie Jones era has been as poor as that one for the national team. They were physically dominated, when they promised to be dominant.

They were scoreless and largely clueless. France’s defence was a swarming weapon of mass destruction and they were imperious at the breakdown.

Their kicking has veered from the merely good to the utterly extraordinary and they have had all the creative aces – notably scrum-half Antoine Dupont. England will be doing very well to find a way back into this one-sided encounter.

An early try from Vincent Rattez, another from captain Charles Ollivon plus seven points from the brilliant Ntamack and England are all at sea.

Looking at that second try, Jonny May actually pulls out of a tackle because he think the whistle is going to blow. It doesn’t.

France are taking them apart with ruthless, very un-French efficiency.

Finally some coherent play off the line-out, May and George carrying well up the middle.

England keep pushing, Ford gets smothered and England go nowhere then Lawes tries to reignite the move. Ewels gets involved. Underhill is wrapped up. Ford dances through a tackle. 15 metres away.

Marler runs hard but England running out of ideas and it goes loose and France win it back!

Sums up the half that.

Whistle goes. Awful, awful, awful.

England do well to win the scrum in the middle of the park, win a penalty and tempers flare up.

England have time to go to the corner. The clock is now in the red, thank the Lord.

England are just competing with each other to see who can concede the most penalties.

Itoje the latest for being offside.

Somewhere in there, Furbank dropped another high ball. Not his day, which is a shame on your debut.

Ntamack covers yet another kick in the backfield. Him and debutant Bouthier are forming such a strong partnership, so different to the horrors they suffered last year.

England are crumbling all over the park.

They’ve just been penalised for not leaving a gap at the line-out. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that before. France get the easy penalty.

We are now going for the scrum, France’s ball. let’s see how England can mess this one up.

Dupont chips ahead with a beautiful kick under pressure but it just runs away from Rattez. Really intelligent play from the scrum-half so far.

George does well to complete the line-out under pressure on his own 15m line.

Welle executed and the drives comes with George at the back, but no real progress.

Sinckler takes over, Youngs, feeds Daly. Five metres out. George drives it on. Three metres out.

May on his own out wide, wrapped up by five Frenchmen… France win the penalty! My word what are England doing in attack?

Owen Farrell drops another simple pass. Am I watching the same five seconds on repeat?

Luckily England had the penalty advantage and can kick for touch.

England are having to chase the game – already – and succumbed to a series of basic errors. With Manu Tuilagi going off early and no specialist No 8 on the field, the visitors are short of ball-carrying clout.

They need to keep possession and build positive momentum, but as yet there has been no evidence that they can do so. Shaun Edwards’ French defensive have been in relentless seek-and-destroy mode.

This is in danger of getting embarrassing for England.

They’ve gone from an attacking line-out in the opposition’s 22 to a defensive one in their own.

They somehow save themselves with a fine clearing kick, somehow win the line-out and somehow make yet another error, Farrell dropping a simple pass.

Tom Curry finally getting down to what he can do and winning a penalty at the ruck.

A line-out near the line that England try and drive…

George sterring at the back, Youngs feeds Farrell running hard, then Sinckler takes it up. Underhill smashed backwards by Le Roux!

The French wall stands tall and they steal it with a spiral kick that goes a full 80 metres! Incredible kick.

Awful from England, such sloppy execution.

What is going on? England win a kicking exchange to get a well-placed line-out, the ball is spread on the line but Furbank drops another!

A line-out to England is the ultimate result. France win it! This has to get sorted out.

This is horrendous from England, nothing is working.

Romain Ntamack has been brilliant so far and that kick to convert from wide on the left is sensational.

Curry looks all at sea at eight, the half-backs have no control and France are so aggressive all over the park.

Something needs to change immediately.

What happened there?!

Dupont box kicks, Itoje half-deflects it but it goes backwards, Ollivon chases and wins it.

England bafflingly stop playing, Rattez feeds Ollivon on the flank and the captain races through for a score.

The TMO will be checking this…

Some intensive slow-mo shows no reason not to give it.

Absolute garbage from England, who go through the phases but end up going backwards.

Farrell decides he has to put the kick up but it is misjudged and France call the mark.

It’s fair to say that Eddie Jones’s talk of brutality has served as a call to arms for the French team – and their public.

The home side are pumped up for the physical battle and they are being urged on by a boisterous crowd who are revelling in every dominant collision – and there have been a few. England’s scrum has started well, but in most areas France are meeting fire with fire.

That is damaging for England as Ntamack converts the penalty and stretches the lead to oduble figures.

Even more concerning as Jonathan Joseph is on after just 10 minutes to replace the injured Manu Tuialgi at centre.

Ntamack puts up a kick, Teddy Thomas claims and Ollivon drives forward. France pushing at the line again, Fickout joining the forwards to add ballast.

The hosts have the penalty.

Things are not going right for England at the moment. England have a scrum but it breaks down and Tom Curry, a rookie No 8, does not quite know what to do as he leaves the ball behind.

France try to kick through but the ball runs behind.

France, meanwhile, execute a line-out superbly and go right-to-left as Rattez gets his hands on the ball again.

This is sloppy from England.

Daly’s good chase forces a line-out and from there Tuilagi goes charging up but has no support and is knocked backwards by a frenzied French defence.

The ball goes wide right but Furbank cannot quite gather a low pass.

The line-out is then knocked straight to a waiting Frenchman as another opportunity ends.

Easy extras for the young No 10 but England are straight back at them with a line-out opportunity.

Started by Teddy Thomas on one wing and finished by Vincent Rattez on the other!

Gael Fickou took up the charge, Ntamack found Rattez on the inside pass and he could canter over unopposed.

Ntamack knocks over the conversion.

Suddenly Teddy Thomas dances through the defence from the right flank, France’s forwards get to work…

England are having the best of a frantic start.

Sam Underhill charges onto a misplaced French line-out, then lawes carries further. Tom Curry at No 8 tries to carry up again but the ball is spilled from his grasp. England were hunting the line there.

Lawes is now down getting treatment.

A little bit of kicking to begin, George Furbank taking a smart catch to settle any nerves.

France call a mark and England execute the line-out well. Rattez, the late call-up, makes a mini-break but is shut down.

England camping in the opposition half early on.

Kick off here in Paris and there is a raucous and partisan atmosphere. All too often, this is a sterile venue, but the locals are in good voice this time; apparently full of optimism and keen to create a hostile welcome for England. Game on.

A raucous atmosphere inside the Stade de France.

Nigel Owens is the man with the whistle.

Owen Farrell gets us underway!

England are belting out God Save The Queen with plenty of gusto, before France takeover for a sing-song.

Then, game time.

10 – @EnglandRugby have won 10 of their last 11 opening round fixtures in the Six Nations, their sole loss in this run however was when they travelled to Paris to play @FranceRugby in 2014. Wary. pic.twitter.com/6cPeiF6Dwo

Meanwhile in Paris…

England Men makes their way to Stade de France 🌹 #FRAvENG #CarryThemHome #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/ki3EOhr3ON

A valiant but futile fight from Scotland as they fell again to Ireland.

First up, Wales routed Italy in the first game under Wayne Pivac…

A late change for France with Damian Penaud out and Vincent Rattez in on the wing.

FRANCE: Bouthier, Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Rattez, Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cros, Alldritt, Ollivon (capt). BENCH: Mauvaka, Poirot, Bamba, Palu, Woki, Serin, Jalibert, Vincent.

🚨 Suite à une blessure au mollet, @PenaudD doit malheureusement 𝐝𝐞́𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭 pour le match de demain.

🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Voici donc la nouvelle composition de votre #XVdeFrance 👇#FRAANG #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/LPqzaPIM1g

ENGLAND: Furbank; May, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), Daly; Ford, B Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Lawes, Underhill, Curry. BENCH: Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Kruis, Ludlam, Heinz, Devoto, Joseph

Eddie Jones has named his team to face France 🌹#CarryThemHome #WearTheRose #GuinnessSixNations @O2sports

