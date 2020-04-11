France’s former defender: Zidane’s butt broke our friendship and made me smoke

<div id = “firstBodyDiv” data-bind-html-content-type = “article” data-bind-html-compile = “article.body” data-first-article-body = “

Sanyol, who was the main right back for France during the 2006 World Cup, spoke about his condition after Zidane beat the Italy defender Marco Materazzi in the final match, causing his expulsion and contributing to the loss of the “roosters” World Cup title.

The French defender confirmed that he “felt very angry with Zidane”, after France lost a penalty shootout against Italy in the Berlin Final.

“When I entered the changing room, there was a man talking and constantly apologizing (Zidane), but you don’t listen to him. You are in deep frustration. In your own world,” Sanyol told French radio Monte Carlo.

He added: “I did not accept his apology and did not even want to talk to him. I had to go to the bathroom and smoke 250 cigarettes in 10 minutes. This is how I escaped from reality.”

Sanyol, the former Bayern Munich defender, indicated that he had not spoken to the French soccer legend for two years after, before they reconciled in 2008.

And he continued, “I decided to invite him to my wedding in 2008, and I felt happy seeing him. We had a good discussion and life returned to normal after that.”

“Zidane’s head-start” is one of the most famous shots in the history of the World Cup, and came in the 110th minute of extra time for the final after Materazzi provoked his opponent with a few words, which forced the French star to butt in the chest and drop him to the ground.