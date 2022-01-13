Francis Ngannou is urging the UFC to support a fight between boxing champion Tyson Fury and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, predicting that “it will happen at some point.”

Francis Ngannou is urging the UFC to back a fight between boxing champion Tyson Fury and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou, predicting that “it will happen at some point.”

“It will happen at some point,” Francis Ngannou says of a crossover fight between boxing champion Tyson Fury and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

‘It will happen at some point,’ says Francis Ngannou, who has lobbied the UFC to back a fight between Tyson Fury and him.

The UFC and boxing champions have developed a strong rivalry in recent years, with both calling out the other.

And Ngannou is hopeful that the two heavyweight champions will fight in a crossover bout.

“I believe that fight will take place, and I believe Tyson Fury wants that fight to take place as well, so it will take place at some point,” he said on DAZN.

“I can’t say when it’ll happen, but it will because we’re both willing to fight,” she says.

UFC fighters do not compete outside of the promotion unless they are given a special exception.

Conor McGregor, 33, was given the title after losing a lucrative boxing match to Floyd Mayweather, 44, of the United States, in 2017.

No fighter has received similar treatment since, but Ngannou wants to change that.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

He added, “I believe it would be more viral if the UFC supported it.”

“I believe that anything you do with the UFC on your side will be massive.”

With UFC gloves on, Fury, 33, teased a boxing match with Ngannou, 35.

The UFC champion from Cameroon, on the other hand, wants to switch to boxing.

Ngannou will defend his title on January 22 against Ciryl Gane, a former training partner.

It’s his final fight with the UFC, and Ngannou has threatened to leave due to a pay dispute.

That fight will happen, and I believe Tyson Fury wants it to happen, so it will happen.

He wants a clause in his contract that allows him to box at the same time if he wants to keep it.

UFC president Dana White appeared unconcerned when asked about Ngannou’s potential free agency following his fight with Gane.

White said on Teddy Atlas’ podcast, “Francis and I ran into each other at dinner the other night.”

“We discussed it, and he’s not out of contract if he wins that fight.”

I believe he has one more battle with us after that.

“I say it all the time, but this sport is one of my favorites.”

I enjoy what I do, and contrary to popular belief, we’ve helped a lot of people become extremely wealthy.

“It’s not fun for you, and it’s certainly not fun for me, if you don’t want to be here, if this isn’t where you want to be.”

“There are a couple…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

That fight will happen, and I believe Tyson Fury wants it to happen as well, so it will.

Francis Ngannou is a writer and musician from Ghana.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy