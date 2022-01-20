Francis Ngannou claims he accidentally KO’d Ciryl Gane in sparring during the UFC 270 event, but he isn’t proud of it.

Francis Ngannou claims he accidentally KO’d Ciryl Gane in sparring at UFC 270, but he’s not proud of it.

When the two opponents were sparring partners, Francis Ngannou claims he accidentally knocked Ciryl Gane out.

Over the weekend, Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against former teammate Gane at UFC 270.

After the Cameroonian champion left MMA Factory in Paris in 2018 to set up camp in America, their relationship soured.

In the octagon, the former friends-turned-rivals are about to settle the score.

Ngannou also claimed to have Gane’s number, claiming to have knocked him out in sparring before.

“Yes, I knocked him out,” he said at a UFC 270 press conference.

It was a high kick from the left side.

“It wasn’t a voluntarily knockout.”

It happened during sparring.

It happened by chance.

I wasn’t planning on knocking him out.

“I didn’t go there with the intent of knocking him out.

It’s not something I’m particularly proud of.

“I don’t go around feeling tough because I knocked out or knocked down my sparring partner or whatever.”

“Stuff like that usually happens in training, but it’s always an accident because we’re dedicated to looking after our partner.”

Previously, Ngannou was coached by Gane’s head trainer, Fernand Lopez, but the two have had a squabble in recent years.

In an unreleased sparring session, Lopez claimed Gane, 31, had dropped Ngannou, 35, with a body shot.

“He didn’t want me to release the entire footage because Francis Ngannou ate a knee shot to the liver in that specific training and got dropped,” the coach explained to LowKick MMA.

“The entire training has been halted because of these facts.

Francis was flat on his back.

I’ll release the entire footage if he claims this isn’t true.

“However, because we have a privacy policy in the gym, my content manager refused to release it.”

Guys expect things to stay in the gym when they train in your gym.”

In recent fights, Ngannou has been trained in Las Vegas by coach Eric Nicksick, but he briefly returned to MMA Factory in 2019.

He shared the gym with Gane while he was there, but he insisted it was only for a short time and denied the two had ever been friends.

“We only spent a few sessions in three weeks,” Ngannou said.

It was probably six, if not less than eight sessions of training.

“That was back in January 2019, because after fighting Curtis Blaydes in China, I returned to Cameroon and had the Cain Velasquez fight on Christmas.”

"As a result, I wasn't able to return to…

