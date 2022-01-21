Francis Ngannou of the UFC says he has a ‘910’ chance of fighting Tyson Fury after the Ciryl Gane fight in a crossover bout.

Francis Ngannou of the UFC says there’s a ‘910’ chance he’ll fight Tyson Fury after the Ciryl Gane fight in a crossover bout.

After making his first defense of his title, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is confident he’ll face Tyson Fury in a blockbuster crossover bout.

Prior to his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane on Sunday morning, Ngannou, 34, has received a number of shout-outs from the bruising Brit.

The Predator has publicly accepted Fury’s challenges and believes that after defeating Gane, he will face the WBC heavyweight champion.

When asked how optimistic he is about a fight with the Wythenshawe warrior, he replied, “Out of ten?”

“Let’s say it’s eight o’clock.

“Why not nine, just to be safe?”

Ngannou is refusing to let the prospect of a multi-million-pound showdown with the Gypsy King deter him from defending his UFC heavyweight title for the first time.

“That idea just came out that way,” he explained, “but I’m not thinking about that fight right now.”

“Of course, I believe that bringing something new would be beneficial.

Something strange, something crossover; very entertaining.

“I think he’ll do a fantastic job on this.

“There’s a new fighting style.”

If Ngannou loses his grudge match with former teammate Gane, he will become a free agent, though a win will extend his current contract until the end of the year.

The Cameroonian clubber is unsure of his future plans, but admits that he hopes to fight Fury in a big-money bout in the near future.

“I’m not sure [if the fight will take place], but that’s who I want it to be [against],” he said.

If Ngannou defeats the undefeated Gane, a showdown with former pound-for-pound UFC champion Jon Jones is in the works.

But if he had to choose between fights with Jones and Fury, the former refugee would choose a fight in the ring.

“If you give me the choice between fighting Tyson Fury and fighting Tyson Fury,” he told Sky Sports.

“After fighting Stipe [Miocic], the John Jones fight was on the table, but it doesn’t seem like anyone is interested, so I’m not sure.”

“Also, we have no idea what Jon Jones’ current situation is.”

“I’m not going to plan my life around that.”

I’ll make decisions about my future based on facts.”

