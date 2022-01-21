Francis Ngannou says being compared to Mike Tyson, the “greatest boxer of all time,” is a “great honor” ahead of UFC 270.

Prior to UFC 270, Francis Ngannou says being compared to Mike Tyson, the “greatest boxer of all time,” is a “great honor.”

During his six-year stint in the UFC, the Cameroonian earned a reputation as one of the most vicious knockout artists in the sport.

Ngannou’s ferocity in the ring has recently earned him the same ominous aura that Tyson possessed in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

And for ‘The Predator,’ having his name mentioned in the same breath as a prime Tyson is a source of immense pride.

“Well, that’s such a great honour,” the 34-year-old told SunSport this week.

“Just to be compared to Mike Tyson is honorable.”

Despite his delight at the comparisons to Iron Mike, whom he holds in high regard, Ngannou has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I won’t say it’s my ultimate goal,” he said, “but it’s huge because Mike Tyson is my greatest fighter, [greatest]boxer of all time.”

“All day long, I’m dealing with Mike Tyson.”

Regardless, the former refugee is ecstatic to be mentioned in the same breath as the ex-undisputed heavyweight champion.

“So to be at that point [in my career], it’s just great, man,” he said, a wry smile on his face.

It’s simply excellent.”

Before his now-former coach Fernand Lopez urged him to try mixed martial arts, Ngannou was a boxing fan.

The UFC’s first African-born heavyweight champion still wants to fight, and he’s set his sights on a fight with Tyson Fury.

After making his first defense of his title this weekend, he believes a big-money fight with The Gypsy King will happen.

When asked how confident he is that a fight with the WBC heavyweight champion will take place, he said, “Out of ten?

“Let’s go with eight.”

“Why not nine, just to be safe?”

Before considering a boxing career, Ngannou must first complete his UFC 270 heavyweight title unification bout against former teammate and sparring partner Ciryl Gane.

The two have worked together at the MMA Factory in Paris and know each other well, but Gane insists he’s ‘improved’ significantly since their days as training partners.

“I think this time we’ve improved 100 percent,” Bon Gamin said to SunSport.

“Both my and his performance have vastly improved.

“At the time, I thought to myself, ‘I was really lucky,’ because I had only recently begun MMA and could…

