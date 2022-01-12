Francis Ngannou was told that if he wanted to fight Tyson Fury in a boxing ring, he would have to leave the UFC and train for THREE YEARS.

To compete with Tyson Fury in a boxing ring, Francis Ngannou was told he would have to leave the UFC and train for THREE YEARS.

Last week, the UFC’s heavyweight champion received a surprise call out on social media from The Gypsy King.

However, the Predator’s former coach Fernand Lopez believes he’ll need to spend the next three years immersed in the sweet science if he wants to compete with the WBC heavyweight champion.

“I believe the fight makes sense for Francis because he believes he can cash out,” said the MMA Factory’s CEO.

‘There’s also something there for Tyson Fury – he doesn’t care if it’s not a competitive fight; all he cares about is making money and making headlines.’

“It would take Francis Ngannou at least three years to be competitive with Tyson Fury in boxing, and I mean three years solely dedicated to boxing.”

“Realistically, he’d have to put everything else on hold and focus solely on boxing for three years.”

There will be no grappling or anything else.”

Ngannou, 34, has demonstrated conditioning issues in the past, and Lopez believes they would resurface in a fight with Fury.

“His body and muscles are built in such a way that he won’t be able to continue throwing punches after the third round,” he added.

“I’m not sure Francis can ever match Tyson Fury’s stamina or endurance.”

Lopez can only imagine former lineal heavyweight champion Fury raising his hand if the shock bout takes place.

“All he can do is have a high defense, be elusive, close footwork, and change directions,” he explained.

“However, Tyson will eventually wear him down, get him tired, work the body, and then go up with the uppercut, and Francis will eventually give up due to the volume and pressure shots, and he will just go down.”

I don’t see how he can win this match; this is his chance to cash out.

“I’m not sure if it’s worth it to give up everything and train in boxing for three years if you’re a UFC fighter – how would you live your life, what would your income be?”

“After three years, you might be competitive enough to stand there and throw punches.”

“Francis isn’t a boxer, so don’t expect anything spectacular.”

Being a boxer necessitates a lot of training.

“Boxing requires commitment, sacrifice, and years of training.”

So we know how that fight ended.”

Lopez, on the other hand, believes that his former student, who is rumored to be out of contract at the end of the year, is…

