Francisco Gento, a legend of Real Madrid, has died at the age of 88.

Francisco Gento, a Real Madrid legend, has died at the age of 88.

Former Real Madrid player and honorary president of Los Merengues, he played 600 games for the club and won six European Cups.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Real Madrid legend Francisco ‘Paco’ Gento Lopez died on Tuesday at the age of 88, according to the Spanish club.

Real Madrid expressed their condolences and sympathy to his family on their official website.

Between 1953 and 1971, Francisco Gento played for Los Merengues and became the only player in football history to win the European Cup six times (renamed the UEFA Champions League in 1992).

Gento won six European Cups, 12 La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, an Intercontinental Cup, a Mini World Cup, and two Latin Cups during his 18 seasons and 600 games with Real Madrid, scoring 182 goals.

