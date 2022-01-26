Franck Kessie, a Milan midfielder, has ‘agreed personal terms with Barcelona,’ according to reports.

Franck Kessie, a Milan midfielder, has ‘agreed personal terms with Barcelona,’ according to the Tottenham Hotspur website.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, PSG, and Real Madrid have all shown interest in the AC Milan midfielder.

Kessie, 25, is currently with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations and is unable to sign contracts.

However, Gianluigi Longari of Sportitalia claims that Kessie’s representatives have verbally agreed to join Barcelona when his Milan contract expires in July.

Spurs’ hopes of signing him this month appear to be dashed, despite having reportedly agreed to a fee of around £11 million.

For a long time, it appeared that the former Atalanta star would be leaving Milan.

This is reportedly due to his desire for an improbable pay package – rumoured to be £6 million plus bonuses – in exchange for signing a new contract.

Tottenham and Co could still make a bid for Kessie, who is in a strong negotiating position as his contract expires.

Barcelona, despite their financial difficulties, is now in first place.

Spurs, on the other hand, have turned down Porto’s £67 million offer for Columbia winger Luis Diaz.

The Portuguese giants want the full release clause for the 25-year-old, but may settle for £12 million less – around £55 million – in the end.

West Ham and Liverpool both inquired about Diaz.

Tottenham would be hesitant to pay more than £50 million for him, so Manchester United could be his most serious Premier League suitors.

Antonio Conte, the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, is considering making an offer for Wolves’ Adama Traore.

