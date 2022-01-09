Franck Ribery, 38, has been offered to a Brazilian club, but Ceara president says he had no idea he was still playing.

No one was more surprised than Ceara’s president when FRANCK RIBERY was offered to them.

The French winger has had an incredible career, winning nearly everything there is to win in the game.

During his 12 years in Germany, he assisted Bayern Munich in winning numerous domestic titles and the Champions League.

He’d previously enjoyed success with Marseille and Galatasaray.

In 2019, Ribery left Bayern to join Fiorentina in Italy for two seasons before signing as a free agent with Serie A minnows Salernitana in September.

Despite the fact that he has not scored for the club, the veteran has provided two assists, but even that has not been enough to lift them out of last place.

Ribery’s time in Spain appears to be coming to an end, as he considers a move to South America.

Robinson de Castro, the president of Ceara Sporting Club, claims his club was offered the opportunity to sign the legend.

“I had no idea he was still playing,” Castro said.

“They called me yesterday and asked if I wanted to sign Ribery.”

“I had no idea he was still performing.”

Given the lack of awareness surrounding Ribery, it appears unlikely that he will switch to Ceara.

