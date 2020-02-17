Frank Lampard delights in signing of Hakim Ziyech after £40million deal with Ajax

Frank Lampard has expressed his delight in securing his first signing as Chelsea manager after the club secured the services of Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues boss endured a frustrating January transfer window in which Chelsea failed to bring in any fresh faces for the remainder of the campaign, with Lampard numerously stressing the importance of adding to his squad.

However this week Dutch side Ajax announced their star player will be joining the west London club in a £40million switch this summer, and Lampard is looking forward to welcoming the attacker to the club.

‘I think hes a fantastic player,’ Lampard said. ‘He first came under my eyeline in their run in the Champions League last year. I thought he was one of their stand out players. We have played against him twice this season so I know a lot about him.’

Lampard has often lamented Chelsea’s inability to cap long stretches of pressure with goals this term, and is confident Morocco star Ziyech will help the Blues get past that sticking point.

‘I think he has an incredible left foot; he has an elegance about him that can find a pass,’ said Lampard. ‘I see a player that hopefully can have a big imprint on our team and the Premier League.

‘At times this season we’ve missed the player with the finishing touch. Hopefully he can be a piece of that puzzle.

‘I know he’s not coming now but it’s something exciting for us as a club and the fans to have him next year.’

The 41-year-old admitted the club tried to bring Ziyech in during the transfer window last month, but says his focus is now on the future.

‘We tried but it was not possible. We all know how the January transfer window works. You respect that clubs that have top players want to keep them but that’s done and we will have him for next season.’