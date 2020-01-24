Frank Lampard pleads for caution with Tammy Abraham after ankle injury

Frank Lampard says the seriousness of Tammy Abraham’s injury is not yet ‘clear cut’ but confirmed he has avoided a hairline fracture.

Abraham, Chelsea’s 15-goal top scorer, handed the Blues a major injury scare in their midweek 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

The 22 year-old slid off the pitch late on and crashed into the advertising hoardings, hurting his ankle in the process.

England striker Abraham soldiered on until full time but had to be helped off the pitch after the final whistle in clear agony.

Chelsea have been assessing Abraham since Tuesday’s game and Lampard confirmed he will miss tomorrow’s FA Cup trip to Hull and could also be sidelined for their away game at Leicester, the Blues’ final match before their two week break.

Lampard said: ‘The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything, we were worried about a hairline fracture. The other news is we still have to see how he develops. It’s not a clear-cut one.

‘He’s not fit for the weekend, but whether he’ll be fit for Leicester after that I’m still not sure. So I haven’t got great news, or the news for you. It’s still not clear at the moment.’

Lampard insisted Abraham’s situation does not increase Chelsea’s need for striker as it was already a pressing matter.

‘I think the impetus to bring in a striker or players potentially that can get on the end of these chances we’re creating is there, and we have to be really honest about that,’ he said.

‘Recent games have shown that if we are struggling to create that’s one problem, but when you’re creating 20 chances a game and not scoring enough goals that can be crucial. ‘So I don’t think it absolutely changes it but Tammy of course has been our main source of goals, so yes, it’s very relevant.’