Frank Lampard, Sam Allardyce, and Paulo Fonseca are all in the running to replace Diego Martinez as Watford manager.

Frank Lampard, Sam Allardyce, and Paulo Fonseca are among the candidates to replace Diego Martinez as Watford manager.

That’s according to Betfair, who’ve launched a ‘Next Manager’ market as the pressure on Ranieri at Vicarage Road grows.

The Italian took over from Xisco Munoz in October but has been unable to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Apart from memorable victories over Everton and Manchester United, Watford have lost nine of their eleven games under his guidance.

Only Leeds, Newcastle, and Norwich have conceded more goals this season.

And their 1-0 loss to Tottenham has dropped them to 17th place in the table, two points ahead of Burnley in the relegation zone.

If the Clarets win their game in hand, Watford will fall into the bottom three.

As a result, Ranieri is the second-favorite to take over as the next top-flight manager.

And, if fired, the 70-year-old would be the club’s 15th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012.

Diego Martinez, the former Granada manager, is the favorite for the job, with Betfair giving him odds of 41.

With the club, the 41-year-old earned promotion before leading them to a seventh-place finish in his first season in the Premier League.

During the club’s first ever European appearance, he advanced to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but lost to Manchester United.

Martinez, who let his contract with the Athletic expire in June, is said to have spent time in the United Kingdom working on his English and watching Premier League football, according to the Athletic.

Paulo Fonseca, who has recently been linked with Tottenham, Everton, and Newcastle, is next in the betting at 51.

At 61, Slavisa Jokanovic is the best option, ahead of Sam Allardyce (81) and Frank Lampard (101).

