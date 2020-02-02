Frank Lampard says transfer window is ’95 per cent shut’ for Chelsea

An angry Frank Lampard says Chelsea’s transfer window is ’95 per cent shut’, with potential deals for Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani in the gutter as the 11pm deadline approaches.

The Chelsea boss has endured a disappointing month, with plans to add experience and quality to his squad left in tatters.

‘I wouldn’t say [it’s] frustrating as I am very aware of how football is,’ Lampard said.

‘Some things are not in my control. My first thought as always is what happens on the training pitch. It’s clear that we wanted to bring players in. I certainly wanted to bring players in. I think I’ve made that pretty clear over the last few weeks and it hasn’t happened.’

With no new striker on their way, Chelsea will keep hold of Olivier Giroud – despite the Frenchman’s desire to move in search of regular football.

When quizzed on whether Mertens or Cavani could join between now and 11pm, Lampard said: ‘The window is probably 95 per cent shut for us.

‘I know there are hours left of it. The answer would be no to probably I’m guessing the players that you are saying.’

He insisted ‘no ins means no outs’ but one player who is likely to depart is Tariq Lamptey. The young defender is set to join Brighton after turning down a new deal.

Giroud, meanwhile, trained on Friday and will stay in London – with Lampard full of praise for how he has handled the upheaval.

‘In this window [he]has been incredible as a professional and as a man,’ Lampard said.

‘We all know that there has been interest and I have sat here in every press conference and said, “If it’s right for Olivier, for myself and the club” and he has been impeccable in that period. I have got huge respect for him for that and as a player. The answer again is no. Will he leave? No.’

Giroud may be called upon sooner rather than later with first-choice No 9 Tammy Abraham a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Leicester after he bruised his ankle against Arsenal.

‘He has trained today and felt OK,’ Lampard added. ‘We need to see if there is a reaction because it is a pain injury. There is a lot of pain and even in training he has pain. So I am going to look at that one overnight and test him in the morning. He did get out there today which is a positive in the longer term.’