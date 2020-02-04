Frank Lampard ‘set to clash with Chelsea board over long-term future of Kepa Arrizabalaga’

Frank Lampard is facing a battle with Chelsea’s board over the future of No 1 goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard, who remains the world’s most expensive goalkeeper following his £71.6million move to Stamford Bridge in 2018, was dropped by Lampard for the weekend trip to top four rivals, Leicester City.

It was a bold call and according to the Mirror, Lampard is set to face pushback from the club’s hierarchy in a big to cash in on the 25-year-old this summer.

Arrizabalaga’s performances have been heavily criticised at times this season and recent weeks saw his place thrown into doubt, prior to being dropped at Leicester.

The report goes on to add how Lampard has ‘seen enough’ from the Spaniard to make up his mind and he is now ready to recruit his own goalkeeper for next season.

Burnley’s Nick Pope and Crystal Palace’s Vicente Guaita are reported to be two candidates to replace him.

However, Lampard would need to convince the Chelsea board that selling a player they broke a worldwide goalkeeping record for is the correct call.

Blues director Marina Granovskaia played a key role in bringing the Spain international to the club from Athletic Bilbao and she is unlikely to consider the prospect of making a loss on the player so soon after his arrival.

Willy Caballero, 38, stepped up to replace Arrizabalaga at Leicester and all eyes will be on Lampard’s selection for the game against Manchester United on February 17.

Speaking to the Chelsea club website, Caballero said: ‘The day before the game we trained and I was with the starting XI.

‘It was a difficult moment for Kepa, for the team, and we respect very well each other. Also for the boss it was really tough.

‘He told me just to be confident. It was a difficult decision from him, but I just had to take it and enjoy. It was very honest, the message from him.’

Arrizabalaga was a mainstay under Lampard’s predecessor, Maurizio Sarri, but divided the fanbase after refusing to be substituted during the Carabao Cup final.

His performances thereafter have come under scrutiny and calls grew louder in recent weeks for Lampard to drop him.

He has conceded 43 goals and kept eight clean sheets so far this campaign.