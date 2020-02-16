Frank McLintock recalls Jimmy Greaves’ tunnel vision to score and compares him to Lionel Messi

Jimmy Greaves was a phenomenal player and stories of his dazzling brilliance on the ball keep coming.

Former Scotland international and Arsenal star Frank McLintock had many battles against Greaves in north London derbies over the years.

Here, he recalls what it was like to line up against the England great.

He was one of the laziest players I played against! I would find myself saying to Jimmy: ‘I’ve had you in my pocket, I’ve kept you quiet for nearly 90 minutes, so how is it that you’ve scored two goals and won the game 2-1.’

I have read comments from his former team-mates in the Daily Mail this week, saying Bill Nicholson would always be telling him to get back and defend, and Jimmy would say he was saving his energy for scoring goals.

Well, that was typical.

People compare him a wee bit to Lionel Messi and they were very similar. The goals Jimmy scored would be placed into the corners.

Even if he was 20 yards out, very seldom would you see him hit a rocket shot. He just didn’t seem to need to do that.

He had an ability to wrong-foot defenders and goalkeepers. This was at a time when pitches were a disgrace compared to now and quite a lot of players were trying to kick lumps out of him. It was the only way they could compete.

He was a magical player and always had a lovely, light-hearted demeanour. Quick to make quips. Never nasty or over the top. Never taking the mickey out of the opposition.

As soon as he was off the pitch, he would go back to being an ordinary, working-man’s guy.

He liked a drink and a joke, and showed a lot of courage to turn his back on alcohol.

I’m so glad what Sportsmail are doing for him. It has brought back fond memories and to see him honoured would be terrific. ‘Sir Jimmy’ — I would love that.

