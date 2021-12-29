Frank Reich, the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, responds to the rumors surrounding Philip Rivers.

Frank Reich, the coach of the Indianapolis Colts, responds to the Philip Rivers rumors.

The Indianapolis Colts relegated starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

While Wentz’s future is uncertain, rumors of a possible Philip Rivers reunion have begun to circulate.

On Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich addressed the rumors.

Reich says he’s “talked” to Rivers all year, according to Colts insider Joel A Erickson.

He talks about his high school team on occasion, and most recently about the team’s quarterback situation.

“[Reich] has discussed the situation with Rivers, but Ehlinger is the starter,” he concludes.

Colts Coach Frank Reich Responds To Philip Rivers Rumors

Colts Coach Frank Reich Responds To Philip Rivers Rumors

Reich says he’s talked to Philip Rivers, has talked to Rivers all year long, sometimes about his high school team, talked to him recently while Rivers was on QB situation. Has talked to Rivers about the current situation, but Ehlinger is the starter. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 29, 2021