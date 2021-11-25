Frank Vogel has given Anthony Davis, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, an unfortunate update.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis is unlikely to play against the Pacers on Wednesday night.

According to LA Lakers reporter Harrison Faigen, coach Frank Vogel believes Davis is “likely out” with a fever.

“According to Frank Vogel, LeBron James is expected to play.”

“AD is most likely out,” Faigen tweeted.

“His fever got worse after last night’s game.

He’s been in bed all day, hoping his fever will go away in time for him to get to the arena, but Vogel says that’s unlikely right now.”

Davis was also questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Knicks due to a “non-COVID illness.”

AD has appeared in each of the Lakers’ 19 games this season.

The eight-time All-Star averages 24.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season.

Davis left a game against the Trailblazers in the first quarter earlier this month due to an upset stomach.

After the game, Vogel revealed that the 6-foot-10 power forward puked four times before the game.

It’s unclear if AD’s current illness is related, but LA isn’t taking any chances with Davis’ health.

The Lakers have a silver lining in the return of LeBron James to the starting lineup.

James was unable to play against the Knicks on Tuesday because of his first-ever suspension.

In a fight with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, the King punched him in the face, causing him to bleed profusely.

LeBron was ejected for a flagrant-2.

The Lakers will attempt to return to.500 on Wednesday night in Indiana.

LeBron James will be in the lineup, according to Frank Vogel.

Most likely, AD will be replaced.

After last night’s game, his fever worsened.

He’s been in bed all day, hoping that his fever will break in time for him to get to the arena, but Vogel says that’s unlikely right now.

November 24, 2021, by Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen)

LeBron James has played in 1048 games with ten or more points, which is 873 games longer than the next longest active streak…insane.

pic.twitter.com/fHl0IkMMgX (photo courtesy of @ESPNNBA)

November 24, 2021 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral)

