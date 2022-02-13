Frank Vogel’s Starting Lineup Tonight Has Lakers Fans Enraged

Lakers fans are enraged by Frank Vogel’s starting lineup for tonight’s game.

Frank Vogel benched Russell Westbrook ahead of the NBA trade deadline in the hopes of trading him to the Lakers.

A deal was never struck.

Westbrook has returned to the starting lineup in the first game following the trade deadline.

Westbrook will start alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, and Stanley Johnson, according to Vogel.

Lakers Fans Are Furious With Frank Vogel’s Starting Lineup Tonight

