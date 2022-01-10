Frazer Clarke and Adam Azim are on the undercard of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

The card is dominated by up-and-coming British talent, but Clarke will be making his professional debut despite his advanced age.

After all British boxing was postponed in January, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s long-awaited grudge match looks set to go ahead on February 19 as planned.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has canceled a number of fights due to an increase in Covid cases in the UK, but one of the year’s most anticipated bouts should go on as planned.

The undercard is still being finalized, but it already includes some notable names, including Frazer Clarke.

The 30-year-old has only recently turned professional after leading Team GB’s boxers to bronze in the heavyweight division at the Tokyo Olympics.

It may appear to be a late step up, but he has been competing in the amateur circuit for a decade after missing out on Rio 2016 because Joe Joyce was chosen ahead of him.

Clarke has signed with Anthony Joshua’s 258 MGT management team after sparring with the former WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion as part of Team GB.

“To be on their undercard is incredible,” Clarke said, referring to both Amir and Kell.

“While Burton is my hometown and a place I adore, Manchester holds a special place in my heart, and it’s an honor to begin my journey in front of their supporters.”

“Training is going well, and I’m fully committed to putting on a spectacular and entertaining show for the pros.”

Hassan and Adam Azim, brothers, will compete at welterweight and lightweight, respectively.

While Adam is arguably making more waves, having won 10 national titles as an amateur and being ranked world No. 1 at a young age, Hassan made a huge impression on his pro debut at Wembley Arena at the end of 2021, knocking out Ivan Njegac in the first round with a one-punch knockout.

They, like Bradley Rea and Viddal Riley, are still waiting to learn who their opponents are.

Riley began his career with two emphatic knockouts, while Rea remains undefeated with a 11-0 record, including four knockouts.

