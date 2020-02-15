Fred lays boot into Man United team-mates as he claims ‘vanity’ is an Old Trafford issue

Manchester United midfielder Fred has accused his teammates of lacking ‘sticking together’ mentality and claimed some of them have ‘different objectives’.

The Brazilian opened up on issues plaguing the United dressing room with the team languishing outside of the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men currently sit in eighth in the table, six points adrift of the top four Champions League places. Though Fred has been one of the stand-out performers of the campaign, he admits something has been going seriously amiss.

‘We are lacking a lot right now,’ the midfielder told De Sola.

‘First of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield.

‘We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the “sticking together” mentality’, we have lots of problems.

‘There are a lot of discussion, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

‘Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch.’

Fred explained how he wants the team to come together in a bid to turn their season around.

‘We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward,’ he added.

‘We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.’