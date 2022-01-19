Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker, gives an upbeat injury update.

Star linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers left the game on Sunday with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

On Monday, Warner assuaged fans’ fears by apologizing for the “scare” he gave them and stating that he’d be “good to go.” On Tuesday, he provided even more good news by announcing that his test results were negative.

“I believe it’s just the fact that the MRI results were excellent.

Warner told 49ersWebZone.com, “It was good news for sure, and just the way I’ve been feeling gives me a lot of confidence for Saturday.”

Warner suffered a non-contact injury, which raises the possibility of torn knee ligaments.

Warner, on the other hand, has a problem with his ankle.

The All-Pro linebacker said he aggravated a previous injury he suffered in Week 12 against Cincinnati.

Warner must be healthy and effective if the 49ers are to beat the Packers in Green Bay and advance to their second NFC championship game in three years.

Thankfully, it appears that he will be ready by Saturday night.

49ers LB Fred Warner Provides Encouraging Injury Update

49ers LB Fred Warner Provides Encouraging Injury Update