Freddie Freeman has piqued the interest of three MLB teams.

Freddie Freeman is being pursued by three MLB teams.

Although the majority of the top free agents have already signed new contracts, All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman has yet to do so.

While there’s a good chance he’ll return to the Atlanta Braves, he’s also being pursued by a few other teams.

The Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, could all be interested in signing Freeman.

When asked when a decision might be made, Morosi suggested that Freeman could sign a new contract this Wednesday.

“Today’s superstar free agent to watch is Freddie Freeman,” Morosi tweeted on Wednesday.

“While many expected him to return to Atlanta, Jon Heyman of the New York Times reports that the Yankees and Dodgers are among the teams showing interest.”

Freeman could also be a good fit for the Red Sox.”

