Frederic Sinistra, an anti-vax kickboxing champion, died of Covid complications days after being released from the hospital.

The Undertaker, 41, died at his home in Ciney, Belgium, after deciding to treat the “little virus” at home.

In November, the three-time world champion, who was forced to seek medical help by his coach, shared photos of himself in a hospital bed in intensive care, breathing through an oxygen tube.

The heavyweight fighter reportedly treated himself with oxygen at home after being discharged from the hospital.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

His partner posted on Facebook that he had died.

The athlete previously posted a video of himself struggling to breathe, captioning it with the phrase “no time to waste with lazy people.”

In other posts, the anti-vaxxer claimed that the “little virus” would not stop him, while also criticizing the government’s anti-Covid measures.

Sinistra was last seen online on December 13, but she passed away two days later after suffering cardiac arrest.

According to Sudinfo, he was compelled to go to the hospital by his coach, Osman Yigin.

His death comes at a time when France is reporting a record 100,000 Covid cases per day as the Omicron variant sweeps the country.

The majority of patients, according to doctors, are unvaccinated, and hospital staff are overworked due to the increased number of hospital admissions.

In France, more than 16,000 people have been admitted to hospitals with the virus, with 3,300 of them in intensive care.

Those who have not been vaccinated against the virus are 60 times more likely to end up in intensive care after contracting Covid, according to statistics.

According to data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre (ICNARC), the rate of admission for double-jabbed Covid sufferers in their 60s was just 0.6 cases per 100,000 people per week between May and November, while the rate for those of the same age who are unvaccinated was 37.3 per 100,000 per week – equating to a relative risk about 60 times higher.