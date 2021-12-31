Arsenal vs Man City on New Year’s Day: free live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

Arsenal vs Man City on New Year’s Day: live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time

Arsenal will face Man City on New Year’s Day, the Premier League’s leaders and title favorites.

Due to a postponement of their game against Wolves on December 28, the Gunners haven’t played since a 5-0 win over Wolves on Boxing Day.

JOIN SUN VEGAS FOR A FREE £10 BONUS AND THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

City won 1-0 against Brentford to increase their lead over Chelsea to eight points, putting them on course to defend their title this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will also be absent after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta has been ruled out of Arsenal’s squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles were all kept out of the Boxing Day win over Norwich due to isolation.

It’s also unknown whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be called up from the bench.

Rodri, John Stones, and Kyle Walker all missed City’s win over Brentford and are doubtful for this match due to the short turnaround.

Both Jack Grealish and Phil Foden returned to the game and are expected to do so again.

*The odds on Betfair were correct at the time of publication.