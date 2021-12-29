Free live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for Arsenal vs Man City on New Year’s Day

Arsenal vs. Manchester City (FREE): Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for the New Year’s Day game

On New Year’s Day, Arsenal will face Premier League leaders and title contenders Man City.

The Gunners have been excellent recently, but their game against Wolves on December 28 was postponed, so they haven’t played since a 5-0 win on Boxing Day.

City defeated Brentford 1-0 to extend their lead over Chelsea to eight points, and they appear to be on track to defend their title this season.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, will also be absent after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll keep you updated on the rest of the team…

