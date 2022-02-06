FREE: Live stream, TV channel, team news, and kick-off time for TODAY’S FA Cup fourth round tie between Liverpool and Cardiff.

Liverpool face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the Bluebirds hoping to upset Jurgen Klopp’s weakened side.

After defeating Shrewsbury 4-1 in the third round, the Reds are expected to roll over Cardiff City, who are currently 20th in the Championship.

This season, Jurgen Klopp’s team will be chasing domestic glory, as Manchester City appears to be cruising to the Premier League title.

Cardiff, on the other hand, will aim to shock Liverpool at Anfield, where the Reds are weakened.

Salah’s talisman will face teammate Sadio Mane in the AFCON final on Sunday, but both will be ready to face Leicester the following week.

After being out of action since September due to injury, Klopp has confirmed that starlet Harvey Elliott will be in the squad for the game.

Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, both silky midfielders, will return from the AFCON and injury, respectively, though Thiago may not be ready for minutes just yet.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are both unavailable for selection due to their participation in the AFCON final later in the day at 7 p.m. – a true Super Sunday for Liverpool supporters.

Due to a calf injury, the Bluebirds are without Harry Arter.

Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, and Matthew Connolly are all out for the remainder of the season.

Neil Warnock is expected to field the same lineup as on Tuesday night.

