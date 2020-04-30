French football was stunned by the decision to cancel Ligue 1… the decision is ‘killing football’

24 SHARES Share Tweet

The shock announcement by French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday afternoon that the 2019-20 season ‘will not restart’ and that ‘no major sporting events can take place in the country before September’ due to the coronavirus pandemic arrived like a bolt from the blue for those within the game.

France’s lockdown will be relaxed on May 11 and the French League (LFP) had been hoping that the country’s clubs would return to training on that day with a view to recommencing the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns on June 17.

Indeed, only last Saturday the medical authorities sent a 25-page document to clubs with recommendations on how to resume training in the safest possible conditions.

It was notably stated that players should maintain a four-metre distance from one another during the training drills. Reports claimed that 50,000 testing kits had been ordered to aid the clubs in keeping on top of the spread of the virus.

However, Philippe’s bombshell has forced a radical rethink – and the LFP called for an emergency meeting on Tuesday evening.

The initial reaction within French football was one of relief. Dijon midfielder Frederic Sammaritano had already expressed incredulity at the idea of returning to training next month, tweeting: ‘It’s madness. Football is a contact sport. If we cannot be in contact with each other, then it’s simple: don’t play.’

For Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas, resuming in a fortnight would have been premature. ‘I think that the decision is totally logical,’ the Portuguese told France Football magazine. ‘The recommended protocol, and the procedures suggested by the doctors, would’ve been very difficult to put into place.’

Meanwhile, Toulouse president Olivier Sadran was adamant the government has made the right call. ‘Everybody was pushing for a restart because of the economic risk (involved in abandoning the season),’ Sadran told L’Equipe.

‘But the situation has stabilised. Football is the winner here. The supporters didn’t want to restart. The nation is suffering a sanitary crisis. Had we broken that solidarity it would’ve been very badly perceived.’

Cynics might suggest that Villas-Boas and Sadran are pleased with the outcome as it could suit their respective clubs. The LFP is expected to decide in May whether PSG, who lead the table by 12 points, are awarded the title. Marseille and Rennes, who are second and third respectively, should advance to the Champions League.

At the other end, Toulouse are rock bottom and 14 points behind 18th-placed Nimes (who occupy the play-off berth), but it is possible that neither they nor second-bottom Amiens will be relegated if the season is not completed. Ligue 1 could commence next term with 22 teams, including the top two teams in Ligue 2, Lorient and Lens.

French FA president Noel Le Graet does not envisage that happening, though, insisting last night that two sides would have to promoted and two relegated. ‘That’s what is written in the text,’ he stated. ‘We’ve already followed that example with the amateur game, and believe me, it isn’t easy.’

Le Graet also revealed that he has been in contact with UEFA’s president Aleksander Ceferin and general secretary Theodore Theodoridis to discuss the ramifications for PSG and Lyon, both of whom remain in this season’s Champions League.

The capital club are safely through to the quarter-finals, while Lyon lead Juventus 1-0 following the first leg of their round-of-16 tie in France. ‘They strongly regret (France’s decision) and they want to know if we can play behind closed doors in August,’ Le Graet said.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi looked to reassure his club’s supporters by stating that the French champions will not be pulling out. ‘We plan on competing in the Champions League with UEFA agreement, wherever and whenever it is held,’ Al-Khelaifi declared. ‘If it is not possible to play in France we will play our matches abroad.’

PSG, who can count on Qatari wealth, are one of the few clubs in a comfortable financial position.

Many others are gravely concerned as the prospect of missing out on the remaining television revenues this season grew considerably with Tuesday’s development.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, questioned the logic behind the government’s decision, claiming double standards.

‘People are going to be getting on the metro, trains, buses and trams to go to work (from May 11),’ he said on RMC radio. ‘Meanwhile, you are going to ban 22 people from running about in a field. Economically this is killing football.’

French clubs did receive some good news last week when Ligue 1’s two domestic broadcasters, Canal Plus and beIN Sports, agreed to pay a chunk of the television rights that were due on April 5 following lengthy negotiations.

It now seems unlikely, however, that any further payments will be made for the current campaign. Next season, a new record-breaking contract commences with Mediapro, the Spanish company who have taken Ligue 1’s domestic television package beyond the €1million mark for the first time.

Concerned clubs are counting on that deal kicking in as soon as possible. ‘We hope to start the new season in August, or early September at the latest, so that Mediapro can make their first payment in early August,’ Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin told L’Equipe.

‘If we don’t get that, it’s going to be complicated. I can hold out for two, three, four months, but not indefinitely.’