French Indoor Athletics Championships: Martinot-Lagarde gives up

The organizers of the French Athletics Championships in Liévin do not envisage, this Saturday evening, the possibility of canceling the last day of the competitions planned this Sunday because of the epidemic of coronavirus. While all closed gatherings of more than 5,000 people have been canceled in the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus, competition was not hampered for its first day. It took place, it is true, in front of a sparse public of around 2,500 people. The interrogation persists, however, for this Sunday, where between 3000 and 4000 people are expected.

Anyway, these championships have already taken the lead in the wing. Already in need of headliners, they suffered a big blow with the package of the longest favorite of the 60 m hurdles, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, touched in the right thigh during the warm-up.

In this very particular context, the defection of the 110m hurdles European champion did not help matters. With its unavailability, it is the assurance of a high-level race and perhaps a good time that was shattered. Even if at the end of the evening, Aurel Manga (US Créteil) logically recovered his title of champion of France Elite of the 60 m hurdles in 7”65. It had already been titled in 2018.

“I have pain behind my right thigh”

Victim of a warm-up pain, “PML” did not take the slightest risk while the season promises to be very busy with the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 24-August 9) followed by Euro in Paris (August 25-30). “It hurts behind my right thigh, it’s not dangerous, or a big thing, but if I had run today, it would have been a bit silly,” said the howler. It would have been useless to hurt yourself for nothing. I could have run a series, but I don’t think I could have made a final. It would have held one race, but not two. “

He will, from now on, set course for the outdoor season with a great deal of confidence after his start to the year culminating in the gym. “I found myself in cadences that I hadn’t known at the start of the season, so I’m pretty happy with my winter,” he explained. I’m not hiding from you that since the cancellation of the Nanking Indoor Worlds (Editor’s note: due to coronavirus), I have the head this summer. We no longer have the carrot and the same motivation. But I am pretty confident for this summer considering what I have shown this winter. “

Without Martinot-Lagarde, there remains only Renaud Lavillenie, scheduled this Sunday, to ensure the spectacle in the French Indoor Championships shunned by most of the blue executives, already staring at Tokyo.

