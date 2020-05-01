French President Emmanuel Macron ‘wants Europe’s other top-flight leagues to end 2019-20 season now’

French President Emmanuel Macron is imploring his counterparts in Europe to block any plans for the football season to restart in their respective countries, according to reports.

On Tuesday it was announced that the top two divisions in France – Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 – will not resume after France banned all sporting events, including behind closed doors, until September.

French football’s governing body had hoped to resume the season on June 17 and finish the campaign on July 25. Football was suspended indefinitely in France on 13 March.

On Wednesday night, Le Parisien claimed that Macron now wants England, Germany, Italy and Spain to follow his lead in by not allowing any professional to return for the 2019-20 campaign.

To date there are only three major leagues in Europe that have cancelled their seasons – France, Belgium and Holland.

But Le Parisien says that Macron wants the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and LaLiga to comply too.

In his attempt to do so, France’s Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu has begun bilateral talks with counterparts across the continent.

It has been reported that Maracineanu has aired her thought to those in power in Italy and Germany and will speak to Spain’s on Thursday.

Speaking on Wednesday, Italy’s Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora hinted that they are considering following suit.

‘The decisions that are in the process of being taken in other countries, like in France, could push Italy to follow this position, which could then become a European position,’ he said.