French surfing champion dies aged 24 just weeks after moving to Australia to start new life

French surfing star Poeti Norac has died in Australia at the age of 24, just weeks after moving to start a new life in the country. As tributes poured in to the youngster, the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Norac, who had been living in Australia for just a few months, died last weekend in the Sunshine Coast, as was confirmed by her friends.

READ MORE: WATCH: Surfer suffers terrifying wipeout at Jaws Big Wave Championships in Hawaii

The 24-year-old specialized in shortboard surfing and tasted success in her home country, winning the Coupe du France 10 times during her career.

She also reached the final of the national championship four times, finishing third and second in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

“The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her board and whose enthusiasm radiated in the Vendée and everywhere else,” the French Surfing Federation said.

Norac started surfing together with her father at the age of six. She first tried longboard surfing before switching to short board class where she had been competing for more than 10 years.

Last year the promising athlete moved to Australia to continue pursuing her surfing dream.

The circumstances of her tragic death remain unclear, although police said it was not being treated as suspicious.