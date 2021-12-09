Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, has been urged to leave Barcelona after ‘playing like he’s carrying 50kg of potatoes on his back.’

Frenkie de Jong, a target for Manchester United, has been urged to leave Barcelona after ‘playing like he’s carrying 50kg of potatoes on his back.’

BARCELONA youngster Frenkie De Jong is being urged to leave the club, with Dutch legends claiming that the Nou Camp is not the right environment for him.

The 24-year-old joined Barcelona in 2019 but has yet to live up to the high expectations placed on him by supporters.

He has only scored one goal for Xavi’s team this season, which is currently in seventh place in LaLiga.

Former Dutch international footballers Ron Vlaar and Dirk Kuyt have both criticized the former Ajax player, claiming he would be better suited elsewhere.

“Against Bayern, he didn’t look for a moment to see if there was an opportunity to shoot,” Kuyt said on Dutch television channel RTL7.

“I’d love to see that sequel because he is and continues to be an incredible player who belongs at the very top of Europe.”

“His natural tendency is to switch the game up, but he never looks for a scoring opportunity.”

“De Jong now plays football like he has fifty kilos of potatoes on his back,” Vlaar agreed, adding that the midfielder would perform better in a team other than Barcelona.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“You know what he’s capable of, but it just doesn’t show on this team.”

“Right now, I believe he’s completely out of place.”

“In a team like Bayern, I believe Frenkie would play differently.”

De Jong has been linked with a January move to Manchester United, where new interim manager Ralph Rangnick intends to sign a number of players.

United reportedly wants £47 million for the 24-year-old, but Barcelona will not sell him for less than £60 million because his contract does not expire until 2026.

He is said to be the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United expires next summer.