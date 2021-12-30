From a 20-year-old St Johnstone striker to sitting in his own Man Utd stand at the age of 80, Sir Alex Ferguson has been photographed throughout his life.

Sir Alex Ferguson, pictured as a 20-year-old St Johnstone striker to sitting in his own Man United stand at the age of 80.

SIR ALEX FERGUSON turns 80 today, and his reign as the most successful manager in the world shows no signs of ending.

Eight years ago, the legendary boss stepped down from the dugout.

However, the legendary former Manchester United manager still holds the record for most trophies won by a top-flight manager, with 49.

He has more Premier League titles than Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola combined!

And no one has ever come close to matching his treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in 1999.

Since his departure, United has yet to recover.

Despite the efforts of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club has yet to win the Premier League since Ferguson retired.

The Scot had a memorable career full of memorable moments.

They didn’t all happen at the Theatre of Dreams, either.

Sun Sport takes a trip down memory lane to commemorate the icon’s 80th birthday.

Fergie, I wish you a happy birthday!

The young Fergie switched to St Johnstone at the age of 19 after joining Queen’s Park as an amateur while working as an apprentice toolmaker in Glasgow.

On December 31, 1961, he turned 20 years old and joined the Saints as a forward.

In his twenties, he spent four seasons at St Johnstone and three years at Dunfermline before joining Rangers for £65,000 in a dream move.

Fergie was playing for Falkirk by the time he was 30 in the end of 1971, having moved to the Bairns when he was 28.

He had already received his first honor as a boss by the time he was 40 on New Year’s Eve 1981.

Fergie led St Mirren to the First Division title in 1977 at the age of 35.

He won three top-flight titles at Aberdeen, the first of which he won at the age of 38 in 1980, and he went on to win the 1983 Cup Winners’ Cup.

After a rocky start as Manchester United manager, Fergie won his first European title with the club in the year of his 50th birthday.

United won the 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup in Rotterdam after a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the final, with Mark Hughes scoring both goals.

Fergie’s United continued their dominance of the English game in 2001, another watershed year.

They won the Premier League for the seventh time in nine years, this time with a five-game margin of victory.

In addition, the Scot became the first manager in English history to win three titles in a row with the same team.

AFTER guiding Manchester United to a 20th league title…

