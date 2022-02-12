From a Texan Instagram model with 1.7 million followers to a brave cancer survivor, Super Bowl 2022 Wags has it all.

The LOS ANGELES Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will compete for Super Bowl glory in front of the entire world.

And in the biggest night in American sport, the stars on the field at SoFi Stadium will be cheered on by their glamorous Wags.

In the Conference Championships, the Bengals narrowly defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24.

The Rams, who are owned by Stan Kroenke, blitzed the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter to win 20-17.

Players’ Wags took to the fields after the games to congratulate their beaus.

Some of them will be glued to the action in Inglewood, as shown below.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s girlfriend is the stunning 28-year-old Wood.

The blonde has over 1.7 million Instagram followers, making her a social media influencer.

She not only shares her lavish lifestyle with her fans, but she also offers health and fitness advice.

Beckham Jr’s first child will be born to Wood.

Joe Burrow, the star quarterback at Ohio State University, met Olivia, 24, and the two started dating in 2017.

She was a regular at the Bengals star’s college games, and the two remained together after he transferred to LSU in 2018.

Olivia works as a Senior Process Specialist and Analyst at Kroger, but she prefers to keep her personal life private.

Kate, 33, has been married to Matthew Stafford, a former Detroit Lions quarterback, for almost seven years and the couple has four children together.

She met Matthew while cheering for the football team he was on at the University of Georgia.

Her life, however, was turned upside down in 2019 when she revealed she needed a brain tumor removed.

Kate bravely documented her 12-hour procedure on Instagram.

In May 2019, the Rams star said, “There have been some long days and some tough times.”

“However, I’ve had a lot of help, a lot of support, and a strong wife to assist me.

“It was and continues to be awe-inspiring.

That’s exactly how she handled the situation.

It’s not even about undergoing surgery and recovering from it.

However, I’ve been able to inspire a number of people along the way.”

When her husband Trent Taylor won the AFC Championship on Sunday, Sarah, a mental performance coach, couldn’t hold back her emotions.

She expressed her admiration and joy for the wide receiver on Instagram.

“It’s difficult to put into words how it feels to watch someone you care about realize their dreams.

I’ve seen this man handle some of life’s most difficult situations with such poise and grace.

“Whether things go his way or not,” she wrote, “he’s the same.”

“Zero…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.