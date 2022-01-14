From Ajax to Shakhtar Donetsk, David Neres has made the switch.

In 180 appearances for Ajax, the Brazilian winger netted 47 goals.

David Neres, a Brazilian winger, has joined Shakhtar Donetsk for €12 million ((dollar)13.7 million) from Ajax.

Ajax released a statement on Friday announcing Neres’ departure.

“Ajax and Shakhtar Donetsk have reached an agreement regarding David Neres’ transfer.

The transfer to the Ukrainian club goes into effect right away.”

Depending on the circumstances, the transfer fee could reach €16 million.

During the 2016-2017 season, the 24-year-old player moved to Ajax from Sao Paulo during the winter transfer window.

Neres has seven caps for Brazil.