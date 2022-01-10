From bad pitches and wooden rattles to scrapping replays for good, this is my ten-point plan to save the FA Cup.

My ten-point plan to save the FA Cup, from shoddy pitches and wooden rattles to permanently scrapping replays

WHAT A GRAND WAY FOR THE GRAND OLD LADY TO START OFF HER 150th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS – WITH THE BEST FA CUP THIRD-ROUND SERIES IN YEARS.

Ronnie Radfording has been given a damned good rating by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Breakaway bandits from the European Super League are defeated by a club that has won the European Cup twice.

Kidderminster scored a stunningly ugly winner that VAR would have disallowed for at least six different reasons.

This is exactly what the public desired.

This is precisely what they required.

A nostalgic third-round to remember, with fans returning to stadiums and the wealthy and pompous being shrunk.

A chance to savor the essence of English football for the first time since six of the country’s biggest clubs attempted to destabilize the sport.

A journey down Memory Lane without the potholes.

When Saudi human-rights abusers turned Newcastle into the world’s wealthiest club, they thought they were buying a club with a long history — and they were absolutely correct.

Nobody does FA Cup humiliations like the Geordies – Hereford, Stevenage, and now Cambridge – who did the dirty deed at St James’ Park with Newcastle fielding their strongest-available team, including Saudi Arabia’s first signing Kieran Trippier, while Amanda Staveley and her blood-money men watched from the posh seats.

Arsenal believed they were too big for English football despite never having won a European Cup, not qualifying for the Champions League in four years, and not winning a title in 18 years.

Despite this, they were dumped out by Nottingham Forest, who kept Old Big Ears under Old Big ‘Ead and are now threatening to rise again under Steve Cooper.

Nuno Tavares of Arsenal and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle both had magnificent full-throttle tantrums.

As well as Tanguy Ndombele, who came off the bench as Tottenham trailed League One Morecambe midway through the second half, all of this provided us with the authentic third-round soundtrack of mocking laughter.

There were sights to delight in everywhere you turned.

With two gloriously scrappy goals, Kidderminster Town, the lowest-ranked club in the competition, staged a comeback to defeat Championship Reading.

Boreham Wood advanced as well, thanks to an absolute belter from Tyrone Marsh, defeating Wimbledon and demonstrating that even the most famous giant-killers can get it in the neck.

With 6,000 travelling fans packing out The Shed, non-league Chesterfield paid a visit to European champions Chelsea, demonstrating the depth of support for English football that has never been seen before in any other country.

Barnsley 5 Barrow 4…

