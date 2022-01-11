From Basaksehir, Trabzonspor has signed Bosnian winger Visca.

Visca, a 31-year-old who spent nearly 11 years with Basaksehir, won the Turkish championship in 2020.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Trabzonspor of Turkey added Bosnian winger Edin Visca of Medipol Basaksehir to their offensive line on Wednesday, pending the results of medical tests.

Basaksehir, Trabzonspor, and Visca all attended a press conference to announce the player’s transfer to his new club.

Visca expressed his delight at joining Trabzonspor and thanked Basaksehir President Goksel Gumusdag for allowing him to leave with some nice mementos, including the Turkish Super Lig title for 2020.

Basaksehir won the Turkish title for the first time in 2020, making it the Istanbul club’s first major title.

And Visca was a part of it.

“I want to win the Turkish league title and play in the UEFA Champions League again,” Visca said, adding that leaving Basaksehir is difficult.

For nearly 11 years, the 31-year-old has been with Basaksehir.

Since the summer of 2011, Visca has made 398 appearances for Basaksehir, scoring 110 goals in the Turkish Super Lig.

For Istanbul, he also contributed 118 assists.

Meanwhile, Basaksehir chairman Gumusdag said the club has been in talks with Trabzonspor for two months to finalize the deal, and thanked Visca for his contributions over the past almost 11 years, including the Super Lig title in 2020.

Gumusdag also praised the Bosnian midfielder, praising him as one of Basaksehir’s main pillars and wishing him success at Trabzonspor.

Visca’s arrival at Trabzonspor was also confirmed by Trabzonspor chairman Ahmet Agaoglu.

He claimed that Trabzonspor manager Abdullah Avci was desperate for his former player Visca to return to the team.

“Edin will have medical tests tomorrow (Thursday),” says the statement.

After that, he’ll sign the contract,” Agaoglu added, extending his greetings to Visca.

Then, on Borsa Istanbul, Trabzonspor announced that they had reached an agreement with Visca for a three-and-a-half-year contract, and that Trabzonspor would pay a €4.3 million (dollar)4.8 million transfer fee for Basaksehir.

In an emotional video posted to Twitter, Basaksehir said goodbye to Visca and thanked him for his service.