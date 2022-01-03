From faking his vaccine card to battery charges after he storms out of a game, Antonio Brown has been embroiled in a slew of scandals.

From faking his vaccine card to battery charges after he storms out of a game, Antonio Brown has been embroiled in a tangle of scandals.

WIDE RECEIVER Antonio Brown was accused of battery and allegedly faked a Covid-19 vaccine card, to name a few of the controversies that have dogged the NFL star.

After walking off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, the 33-year-old athlete made headlines once more.

After stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, and New England Patriots, NFL star Brown signed with the Buccaneers in 2020.

The footballer was not permitted to wear the same helmet he had worn for the previous nine seasons while with the Raiders.

“I’m looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was made in 2010 or after,” he tweeted in August 2019.

I’ll trade you a signed Raiders practice helmet in exchange.”

At the time, the player’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that the athlete had worn the same type of helmet throughout his football career, from pee-wee to college football in Michigan.

According to Sporting News, the Air Advantage helmet was discontinued in 2014 because “helmet technology had advanced beyond it.”

“Any helmet that is more than 10 years old will not be certified,” the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) said in a statement.

Brown’s Schutt Air Advantage helmet did not make the list of 11 headgear types that are said to be the best at reducing “head impact severity.”

Both a 2011 and 2014 model helmet were reportedly tested by NFLcom’s Ian Rapoport, but sources at Pro Football Talk were told that Schutt Air Advantage helmets made in the last decade would not pass the criteria.

Rosenhaus said he was working with the NFL and union bosses to resolve the Brown helmet issue.

“The helmet is the most important piece of equipment,” he continued, “and he’s had the same one for every single snap of his football career.”

It’s a big deal for him.”

At the time, the footballer was one of 32 players in need of a new helmet.

By September of that year, Brown had decided on a new helmet, which he described as “agile and comfortable.”

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, accused him of sexual assault in 2019.

Brown allegedly sexually assaulted her on two training trips in June 2017 and raped her in Miami in May 2018, according to the NFL.

Taylor met with league officials in September 2019 to discuss the accusations.

Brown and Taylor reached a settlement in their civil dispute in April 2021.

“Antonio and Britney have been friends over…,” Alana Burstyn, the star’s representative, and Taylor’s attorney said in separate statements.

