From Floyd Mayweather’s £678 million fight with Manny Pacquiao to Mike Tyson’s £146 million fight, these are the highest-earning boxing bouts in history.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has dominated the list of all-time highest-paying boxing bouts, living up to his moniker of “Money.”

Throughout his 50-0 career, the pay-per-view king divided opinion, but he consistently delivered results in the ring, both in terms of performance and pay.

Mike Tyson, the heavyweight champion, was also well compensated for his up and down campaign, earning around £400 million in total.

SunSport has compiled a list of the all-time most lucrative fights.

The five-year wait for the two pound-for-pound kings to meet finally ended in 2015, with fans dubbing it the “Fight of the Century.”

Unfortunately, despite the lengthy build-up, the bout did not live up to expectations in terms of excitement – but it did in terms of revenue.

Mayweather’s tactical masterclass against Pacquiao sold a record 4.6 million PPVs and set a new record for the highest gate in boxing history.

Their prize pools were also unheard of, as the fight became the richest of all time.

£333 million PPV

Gate – £58.7 million

£223.5 million is Mayweather’s net worth.

Pacquiao’s net worth is £122 million pounds.

Total: £678 million

It was immediately dubbed ‘The Money Fight’ after it was announced that UFC star McGregor would cross over to face Mayweather.

As the figures show, it lived up to its name.

However, it fell short of Mayweather and Pacquiao’s previous PPV and gate records set two years prior.

Mayweather, who won in ten rounds, matched the money he earned against PacMan, while McGregor’s net worth soared following his impressive boxing debut.

£325 million PPV

£44 million will be spent on the entrance.

Mayweather’s net worth is £223.5 million pounds.

£70 million is McGregor’s fortune.

£662.5 million in total

Boxing fans tuned in to see if Canelo’s challenge to the pound-for-pound No. 1 could finally solve the puzzle of defeating Mayweather.

Money, on the other hand, won on points and laughed all the way to the bank as the fight set a new PPV record with 2.2 million sales and £120 million in revenue.

Despite the fact that over 16,000 people packed into the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the headliner only brought in £20 million.

Despite the humiliating defeat, it remains the third most lucrative fight in boxing history, with Canelo going on to become a star in his own right.

£120 million in PPV

£20 million will be spent on the entrance.

Mayweather’s net worth is £65 million.

Canelo’s bank account is worth £9.7 million.

£214.7 million in total

Mayweather’s victory over De La Hoya at light-middleweight was his final fight as a B-side fighter.

The victory cemented the brash American’s status as the sport’s top dog, earning him the nickname ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’.

It shattered box office records at the time, and Mayweather earned the moniker “Money” as a result.

Despite the fact that a lucrative rematch never materialized, it was one of many…

